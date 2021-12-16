Blendily Successfully Raises $15K Towards Building a Second Botanic Kitchen in Seattle, Washington By Blendily Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blendily successfully raises $15K in first crowdfunding campaign. By Blendily Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendily has successfully raised fifteen thousand dollars to support the build-out of their second botanic kitchen in Seattle, Washington.This was the company's first crowdfunding campaign and was conducted on Mainvest, a platform that enables small businesses to raise capital from the general public and issue returns in a revenue share agreement. Founder Ivy Chuang is feeling grateful and excited for the momentum the funds give the company."I had first heard of regulation crowdfunding in the Summer of 2019. Our team spent quite some time researching the various platforms to conduct the campaign. We chose Mainvest because Blendily is an early-stage, pre-seed company. It felt like a good choice to issue a revenue share agreement instead of equity at this juncture. It's amazing that small businesses are able to raise this type of alternative capital directly from the public!" Chuang is enthusiastic about becoming a Mainvest investor herself!"After I saw & read the stories of all these small businesses raising funds all over the U.S., I felt a camaraderie to all the other founders also working to build their dream businesses in their communities. I invested in 4 companies this past month! A french restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, a coffee shop in Phoenix, AZ, a tea bar in Chicago, IL, and a botanic kitchen in Seattle, WA."Blendily will be building out their second location at: 2206 NW Market Ave. Seattle, WA 98107 in 2022.About Blendily: Blendily operates botanic kitchens where bioregional medicinal plants are blended with exotic botanicals to create a spectrum of cosmetic grooming products for selfcare head-to-toe. Blendily's botanic kitchens operate just like 'farm-to-table' restaurants, taking inspiration from the surrounding landscapes and seasonal offerings. Blendily offers a full range of skincare, bath & bodycare, hair care, mama & baby care, and herbal remedies.About Mainvest: Mainvest is a platform for building communities and the American Dream. At Mainvest, people can directly invest in businesses they want to see in their own neighborhoods, generating both potential ROI (return on investment) and ROC (return on community). PR Contact:Ivy Chuang326073@email4pr.com (206)488-6481 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blendily-successfully-raises-15k-towards-building-a-second-botanic-kitchen-in-seattle-washington-301446368.htmlSOURCE Blendily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter