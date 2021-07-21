SEATTLE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gardening and green thumb endeavors are more vibrant and less frustrating with Home Jungle, a three-part system of natural ingredients that creates a thriving ecosystem for houseplants that will lead to less watering and healthier soil and greenery.
The three part system is organic and safe to use around children and animals. There are no raw, synthetic or chemical materials. Home Jungle's Living Soil replenishes dirt with an organic nutrient mix that is rich in micronutrients and microbes. The Plant Nutrients Feedwater mix provides a wide array of targeted minerals and micronutrients, while the Canopy Mist supplies foliar feeding to ensure plants' leaves absorb vital nutrients. The Home Jungle system simulates a natural ecosystem for leaves, roots, and soil. Impossible to over apply, caring for houseplants is as easy as shake, water, mist.
"As more people gain interest in houseplants, they're quickly humbled by the amount of care and knowledge it takes to keep them alive," said James Kelly, co-founder of Home Jungle. "Plant-care goes beyond water and sunlight but it can be time consuming and tricky, so we developed a simple, naturally effective system to keep houseplants alive and thriving."
Interest in houseplants has always been high, but that enthusiasm has grown significantly over the last 12-15 months. Studies have shown that growing and caring for houseplants is a hobby capable of boosting relaxation, happiness, and attentiveness. Designed to be used and stored inside the home, Home Jungle is compact and convenient. It provides a well-rounded, holistic treatment to give plants the happiest and healthiest life possible.
Ideal for anyone, from beginner green thumbs to house plant pros, Home Jungle recreates a plant's natural environment right in its pot. Nourish houseplants year-round, without the toxic chemicals found in traditional fertilizer. To pre-order, visit http://pr.go2.fund/homejungle.
Bloom City is a small group of botanists and plant chemists creating sustainable nutrients, made in America, designed for the craft grower. It believes in sustainable sourcing, higher yields and simpler lives. Bloom City makes formulations that are better for plants, better for people, and better for the planet. For more information, visit https://www.bloom.city/.