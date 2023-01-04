Support Local Journalism


Retailer will open its third "Bloomie's" location in University Village

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced its entry into Seattle with the opening of "Bloomie's." Following the successful introduction of Bloomie's in the greater Chicagoland area earlier this year, and Fairfax, Virginia, in 2021, the retailer's smaller format store is set to open on the west coast in 2023.


