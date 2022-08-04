Equitable School Communication with Language Translation

Equitable School Communication with Language Translation

 By Bloomz Inc

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With so much information being shared between home and school, it is essential that schools provide equitable school-home communications for all families. Having a consistent and efficient program in place that meets the needs and preferences of each of its members is vital in schools today. Students come into our classrooms from homes where there may be multiple languages spoken. In the United States, 13% of the population speaks Spanish at home. For students who come from Spanish-speaking homes or homes where different languages are spoken, it is essential that teachers and schools be able to keep families informed about and involved in their child's education. Without the right communication tools available, critical information will not reach families and families will not feel connected to their child's education.

Tags