SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Canary Capital, a global advisory and fund management firm at the forefront of the regulated digital securities world, is delighted to announce that it is partnering with innovative Web3 company XMANNA to take the project public.

XMANNA is a leading multi-patented blockchain software provider building the future of engagement with gaming service protocols, representing the next stage in the evolution of sports loyalty applications. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and seeking to capitalize on the full technological potential of the metaverse, XMANNA is a leading project in the Web3 space.


