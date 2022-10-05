Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield...)

 By Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

 FEP reduces dental and vision premiums

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) Government-wide Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®), announced it is decreasing dental and vision premiums and expanding benefits for eligible Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) members. These are in addition to the benefits and resources FEP members currently receive, helping them get the most from their medical, dental and vision care.

