BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Mandy Ho Senior Director Wealth Manager in Seattle By BNY Mellon Wealth Management Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Mandy Ho, Senior Director Wealth Manager, BNY Mellon Wealth Management By BNY Mellon Wealth Management (PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon Wealth Management) By BNY Mellon Wealth Management Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Mandy Ho as senior director wealth manager. In this role, she will manage portfolios and provide strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth families and private foundations. Mandy is based in Seattle and reports to Bo Lee, wealth management, team leader.Mandy joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from KeyBank, where she served as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager for nine years. Prior to joining KeyBank, she was a vice president, portfolio manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management for seven years. "Mandy has nearly two decades of experience providing comprehensive advice to high-net-worth individuals, families and non-profit organizations," said Lee. "Her deep and varied investment credentials will help her demonstrate the key practices of our Active Wealth framework with our clients, as well as prospects in the greater Puget Sound region."Mandy earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Wheeling Jesuit University. She also earned a Master of Science from The London School of Economics and Political Science. Mandy is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Investment Management Analyst®.She is an active member of her community and serves as a team manager for Destination Imagination, a global educational nonprofit dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators, leaders and creative problem solvers.ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $307 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $30.8bn as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.ABOUT BNY MELLON BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news. Media Contact: Ben Tanner212-635-8676Ben.Tanner@bnymellon.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-named-mandy-ho-senior-director-wealth-manager-in-seattle-301425339.htmlSOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Seattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentNov. 10 blotter: Stolen truck not likely to get far Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter