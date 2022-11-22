...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in
the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
BoardSpace announced a new integration with TOPS Software, Expands Community Association Management Tech to include Board Management Software
TOPS provides a scalable end-to-end community operations suite that enables property management companies and self-managed associations of any size to do their jobs more easily. The integration will position BoardSpace alongside the leading provider of community association management software and bring an expanded suite of tools to users and customers.
OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO and Founder of BoardSpace Pat Crosscombe said, "I'm thrilled to provide TOPS customers access to board management software specifically designed for associations, HOAs & condos." She added, "our unique partnership brings much-needed tools for association managers and directors in managing their condo and HOA communities."
Existing TOPS Customers will now be able to easily integrate with BoardSpace and access board management features like document management, voting, tracking minutes, board events, agenda templates and more.
CEO of TOPS, Charlie Piper said, "This partnership is another example of our commitment to making our customers' jobs easier. By tapping into the unique functionality of BoardSpace, TOPS customers will be able to execute board responsibilities more effectively with integrated tools."
ABOUT BOARDSPACE
Since 2014 BoardSpace has organized the documents, meetings, agendas, minutes, to-do lists and events for association, condo, HOA and non-profit directors and made transitions to new directors and managers easier. Finding records quickly, anytime, and from any device streamlines the workloads of managers and directors and makes working together more effective. Learn more about our TOPS and BoardSpace integration or email us at hello@boardspace.co
ABOUT TOPS
TOPS is an all-in-one ecosystem of CAM (Community Association Management) solutions dedicated to work simplification for property management companies and communities (Condo, Self-Managed, and Homeowners Associations). TOPS makes community management easier through transparent accounting practices, communications tools, resident engagement, intuitive and innovative products, and award-winning customer service. Thousands of organizations use TOPS applications to manage millions of homes across the United States. Named G2's Leader for CAM Software, TOPS continues to change how property management companies streamline and simplify community operations. Learn more about TOPS.