SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2022 – BOC Aviation Limited and Boeing [NYSE:BA] announced that the airplane lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 40 additional 737-8 jets. Shown here, BOC Aviation 737-8. Image credit: Boeing

 By Boeing, BOC Aviation

SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Aviation Limited and Boeing [NYSE:BA] today announced that the airplane lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 40 additional 737-8 jets. With the order, BOC Aviation is advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, environmentally sustainable airplanes that are in demand with airline customers.


