737-8 ETH Humanitarian Cargo Load

737-8 ETH Humanitarian Cargo Load

 By Boeing

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Ethiopian Airlines have again partnered to bring humanitarian aid to those in need – this time using the airline's three recently delivered 737-8 airplanes to transport more than 12,000 pounds of supplies to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.


Tags