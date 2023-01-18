NASA has selected Boeing and its industry team to lead the development and flight testing of a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing (TTBW) demonstrator airplane.

 By Boeing, NASA

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Boeing [NYSE: BA] and its industry team to lead the development and flight testing of a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing (TTBW) demonstrator airplane.


