SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and AerCap (NYSE: AER) today announced the milestone delivery of the 100th contracted 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) to the world's largest lessor, AerCap. The 100th 737-800BCF was converted at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd., (BSAS), home to the first 737-800BCF conversion line.

