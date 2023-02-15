Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] has agreements to purchase 5.6 million gallons (21.2 million liters) of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by Neste, the world's leading SAF producer, to support its U.S. commercial operations through 2023. These agreements more than double the company's SAF procurement from last year.


