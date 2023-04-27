Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] is expanding its ecoDemonstrator flight-test program to further accelerate innovation for sustainability and safety. The company today announced its 2023 plan to assess 19 technologies on the Boeing 777 ecoDemonstrator, while also adding "Explorer" airplanes that will focus tests on specific technologies.


