Members of the new Cascade User Community attend a demo of the data modeling tool. Boeing publicly launched Cascade today in support of aviation’s net zero goal. Photo credit: Boeing

Members of the new Cascade User Community attend a demo of the data modeling tool. Boeing publicly launched Cascade today in support of aviation’s net zero goal. Photo credit: Boeing

 By Boeing

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of commercial aviation's path toward net zero carbon emissions, Boeing (NYSE: BA) today released the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model for public use. Cascade, a data modeling tool that identifies the effects of a range of sustainability solutions to reduce aviation's carbon emissions, is accessible on Boeing's new Sustainable Aerospace Together hub, www.sustainabilitytogether.aero.


Tags