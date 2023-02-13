Support Local Journalism


Sixth Consecutive Record Year, Doubled Financing since 2016, by Providing Innovative Affordable Housing Financing Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Community Development Banking (CDB) provided $7.85 billion in loans, tax credit equity investments, and other real estate development solutions in 2022, surpassing a previous record of $6.7 billion in financing in 2021. In its sixth consecutive year of record growth, CDB doubled its financing since 2016.


