Alex Yang becomes Seattle Market Executive, succeeding Jeremey Williams who accepts promotion to Community Relations Manager Executive

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Jim Morehead president of Bank of America Seattle. The company also announced that Alex Yang will become Seattle Market Executive, replacing Jeremey Williams who was recently promoted to Community Relations Manager (CRM) Executive.


