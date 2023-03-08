BOMA International is thrilled to host a Public Policy Symposium on Decarbonization in Washington, D.C. The Symposium takes place on March 14th featuring ten sessions. This one-day event is the first in what will be a yearly public policy forum hosted by BOMA International. The goal is to gather experts and thought leaders from across the industry to have an open dialogue on carbon reduction and methods that are being used around the world.
Boma International Public Policy Symposium: Decarbonization
"BOMA has been the leading association promoting high performance, energy-efficient buildings through all of our programs for many years and has expanded that effort now to focus on carbon reduction strategies," said BOMA International President and COO Henry Chamberlain. "We play a unique role in bringing together subject matter experts from the private and public sectors to create a future roadmap for the commercial real estate industry."
Sessions will be focused on:
Design & Build: Sustainability
ESG Program Development & Staffing Sustainability
Data Tracking & Analysis
The Role of Codes and Standards in Decarbonization
Decarbonization Strategies
International Decarbonization Strategies
GSA – The General Services Administration
The Latest from ENERGY STAR
Policy and Legislation
Leasing & Building Operations Performance
For those who are unfamiliar with decarbonization, it is the title given to the effort to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions created by the generation and consumption of energy from fossil fuels. BOMA's panel sessions are deliberately built around educating attendees on implementing vetted decarbonization strategies from phase one.
"I'm glad that BOMA is taking a leadership position and coalescing stakeholders, because if we can all get on the same page about things, we can get momentum and make progress" said Brenna Walraven, BOMA Fellow, BOMI-HP, CPM, RPA President & CEO of Corporate Sustainability Strategies
This forum will be a great opportunity to learn from sustainability experts and remain ahead of constantly changing benchmarks and standards.
About BOMA International
Founded in 1907, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is a federation of U.S. local associations and global affiliates. It represents the owners, managers, service providers and other property professionals of all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate, and mixed-use. BOMA International is the partner individuals in the commercial real estate industry choose to maximize value for their careers, organizations, and assets. Its mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge. For more info, visit http://www.boma.org.
