With a fresh booking experience filled with delightful perks and a growing selection of outdoor stays, BookOutdoors makes it easier and more enjoyable than ever to find and book designated campgrounds, RV parks, cabins and glamping resorts.

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BookOutdoors, the travel tech startup aiming to get more people outdoors, announced it has launched in twelve states, with plans to quickly expand to the rest of the country and Canada. The launch comes on the heels of a $4 million seed funding round raised late last year and led by GreatPoint Ventures, with participation from Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed fund, R-Squared Ventures, and former C-level executives from several of the largest travel and hospitality companies, such as Aman Bhutani, former president of Expedia (and now CEO of GoDaddy), and Brendan Bank, former CTO of Booking.com.


