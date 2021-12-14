Boom Learning Responds to Emergency School Closures By Boom Learning Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Learning today announced a plan to respond to recent school closures across the country. CEO Mary Oemig is inviting schools to access the digital learning platform for free. When they sign up for an account, schools will be able to get reports on individual student performance that give insight into who is on track and who needs more help.Boom Learning is giving away 60 days of free access to schools impacted by sudden closures."Teachers have been telling us stories about urgent situations where schools have suddenly closed," says Oemig. "The pandemic has taught us the importance of actively checking remote student progress." Across the United States, educators are scrambling as they redo their lesson plans and try to adjust to sudden changes. "We wanted to offer a holiday gift that makes the transition to online or hybrid learning easier for teachers," Oemig explains. "Teachers are exhausted. Substitutes are hard to find. With our platform, teachers stay focused on instruction and learning instead of grading."The free temporary memberships will allow teachers to:Instantly access free Boom Cards teaching resources, including digital learning games, designed for a range of subjects and grade levelsCreate their own customized Boom Cards to facilitate the switch to online learningTrack student progress and performance in real time Free access is available immediately for schools new to Boom Learning with 10 or more teachers. Each school will receive free Boom Learning memberships for 60 days. Administrators can email helpforschools@boomlearning.com to get set up. For more information about Boom Learning, visit wow.boomlearning.com.About Boom Learning: Boom Learning is an online platform that improves the way humans teach and learn. With Boom Cards, educators can create and share self-grading teaching resources for the paperless classroom. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boom-learning-responds-to-emergency-school-closures-301444687.htmlSOURCE Boom Learning Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 