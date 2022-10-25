Botminds_Logo

SEATTLE and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Botminds Inc., the global leader in Intelligent Automation (IA), today launched the Botminds Developers Certification Program for its community members. All members of the Botminds AI invite-only community can enrol for the certification program. The program comprises of Level 1-Foundation, Level 2-Advanced and Level 3- Architect certifications.

