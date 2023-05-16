Recognized in Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution Category
SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program is a finalist in the 2023 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards in the Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution. Each year, this esteemed awards program highlights achievement across the industry and honors the best education technology, business software and digital content.
Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program is anchored by Breathing Bouncy, an animatronic service dog with a prosthetic limb that promotes a character-driven, play-based approach to building resilience and a readiness to learn for primary learners in grades PreK-1. Bolstered by evidence-based research, the program features both physical and digital elements designed to help meet the emotional needs of young learners by deescalating disruptive behavior. Bouncy assists in addressing the root causes of these behaviors, helping children learn to self-calm and self-regulate so they are ready to engage in productive learning activities. The program also includes a comprehensive set of tools including trading cards, music videos and coloring books that help to address key growth skills like empathy, self-confidence and safety.
"It is an honor to have our character-driven, play-based program, designed to develop resilience and a readiness to learn, recognized by SIIA's prestigious edtech awards program," said John Ray-Keil, CEO, Ripple Effects. "Now more than ever, kids need calm and comfort. We launched this program during the pandemic, and we are proud at how it continues to help our youngest learners around the country build the life skills essential to thriving in and out of the classroom."
In her capacity as a teacher at Jane L. Westerhold Early Learning Center in Des Plaines, Ill., Erin Cranston uses Breathing Bouncy in her classroom, though he's been helpful at home, too. Cranston's daughter, Alyssa, who has anxiety, sensory processing disorder and severe food and environmental allergies, has found comfort and a friend in Bouncy.
"Seeing the immediate and positive impact that Bouncy had on my students encouraged me to introduce him to my daughter and the effect was amazing," said Cranston. "There has been noticeable improvement in the frequency and length of Alyssa's anxiety attacks, which has allowed her to enjoy events and activities in an exciting and brand-new way. She has even dubbed Bouncy the 'helper dog who helps with my nerves.' As an educator and parent of a special needs child, Bouncy has been an invaluable resource both in and out of the classroom."
Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized thousands of software, information and education technology companies for achieving excellence. The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program in the content, information, education and software technology industries, honoring a product's innovation, vision and overall industry impact.
The 2023 CODiE Award winners will be announced virtually on June 22, 2023 at 1:00pm EST.
