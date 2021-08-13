SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Harvest Foods, a leading wild bird food manufacturer and producer of Audubon Park®, Harvest Seed & Supply®, and Morning Song® brands, has launched a brand-new line of Audubon Park Wild Bird Food products, available exclusively online at Walmart.com.
Audubon Park's new lineup features six of the most popular wild bird food blends – Songbird Supreme, Extreme Variety, Waste Free, Nut, Fruit & Berry, Sunflower Hearts, and Nyjer® Seed – as well as Squirrel & Critter food. All products are available in 15 lb. bags, a popular size for backyard bird feeding.
This new line of Audubon Park products offers customers the opportunity to order their favorite wild bird food online and have it delivered directly to their homes. This is the first time Global Harvest Foods has launched a new product line that is only available for purchase online.
"Over the past year, online shopping has increased dramatically," said Judy Hoysak, Global Harvest Foods' VP of Product Development & Marketing. "Shopping habits that changed early during the pandemic now remain because of their convenience. This shift, combined with the increased number of people feeding wild birds, is creating new demand in the ecommerce world for wild bird food. Global Harvest Foods is thrilled to provide a convenient and affordable wild bird food option for discerning customers through our partnership with Walmart.com."
As with all Audubon Park products, customers can expect the same fresh, high-quality ingredients that give wild birds the nutrients they need to thrive all year long.
About Global Harvest Foods
Founded by the Mills family in 1982, Global Harvest Foods is a leading manufacturer of wild bird food with facilities located in Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Washington. Headquartered in Seattle, Global Harvest Foods remains family owned, employing more than 250 team members nationwide. As one of few wild bird food manufacturers to earn compliance under FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Global Harvest Foods is dedicated to stringent food safety measures with all products certified food safe by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), a global safety and quality certification program. Learn more at: http://www.ghfoods.com. Healthy birds, happy people.
SOURCE Global Harvest Foods