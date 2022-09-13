www.blackecochamber.com

www.blackecochamber.com

 By Brave New World

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave New World Enterprises (BNWE) is excited to have joined forces with Washington State Representative, Jesse Johnson and the Department of Commerce in creating the Black Eco Chamber, a small business development incubator designed to provide culturally unique services to black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs of color.

Tags