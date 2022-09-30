Record results in the initial chapters of its special spirits auction series positions Brentwood as a top player among U.S. auction houses in the spirits category
VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Auctions, the rare wine and spirits auction house, announced record results for their Whiskey Writer Spirits Series. For the first four auctions of this series, Brentwood saw over 77% of offered lots sold, at an average hammer price 33% above the low estimate, with 11% of all lots hammering over their high estimates.
"Brentwood's initial spirits auctions have yielded impressive results. Their performance positions them as a top-tier player among U.S. auction houses in this category," said Peter Gibson, Editor of Spirits Market Journal.
Featuring the personal collection of Nino Kilgore-Marchetti, owner and founder of The Whiskey Wash, this auction is comprised of some of the most prominent spirits to come to market this year. "We've had an ever-increasing response to this impressive series of auctions," said Brentwood Auction Director Matthew Coelho. "Each one has had greater participation and higher results than the last, with the auction which closed September 28 being by far our best spirits auction ever."
This was the fourth weekly auction in the series, which began on August 31, and the eighth since Brentwood began auctioning spirits in March 2022. "In a few short months we've seen the number of bidders grow to rival those in our rare wine auctions, which we began in 1998," said David Parker, owner of Brentwood Auctions. "This mirrors the fast rise of interest in rare spirits as a collectible, with overall auction sales in the U.S. of these products growing 50% so far in 2022 over 2021 levels."
Record hammer prices achieved include:
Glengoyne 40 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky: $4,750
Dalmore 35 Year 2016 Release Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky: $4,550
Bunnahabhain 46 Year Islay Eich Bhana Lir Single Malt Scotch Whisky: $3,665
Douglas Laing's 1992 Vintage Islay XOP Platinum 70th Anniversary Single Malt Scotch Whisky: $1,150
Stagg Jr. Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey: $520
and many more.
"I am very happy with the results so far," said Nino Kilgore-Marchetti. "I selected Brentwood Auctions because of the personal services they offer and have been impressed with their methods to reach the maximum number of collectors, offer them fair valuation guidance, and yield the best outcome."
The series will continue through the end of October, with an increasingly greater selection of spirits and larger number of the world's rarest bottles. Yet to come are such treasures as:
Dalmore 45 Years Old Aurora
Dalmore 40 Years Old Astrum
John Walker & Sons Odyssey Rare Triple Malt
Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection 33 Year
Selected vintages of Highland Park (30 Years Old, 40 Years Old, 50 Years Old)
Formerly Brentwood Wine Company, Brentwood Auctions has been auctioning rare wine since 1998 and was the first weekly internet wine auction house in the world. They began to auction rare spirits in March, 2022 when they changed their name. They link rare product retailers with buyers, using auction technology to establish a buyer and price for retail transactions.
About Benchmark Wine and Spirits
Benchmark Wine and Spirits is a new affiliate of Benchmark Wine Group, Inc., of Napa, CA, the largest rare wine retailer in the United States, founded in 2002, now also distributing and providing custom import services.
Spirits Market Journal
Spirits Market Journal is a leading compendium of rare spirits auction trade value information at all significant venues in the world. It is the sister online publication of The Wine Market Journal, which tracks rare wine auction trades at virtually all significant auctions, live and online, in the world with trades dating back to 1985.