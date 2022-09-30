Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Record results in the initial chapters of its special spirits auction series positions Brentwood as a top player among U.S. auction houses in the spirits category

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Auctions, the rare wine and spirits auction house, announced record results for their Whiskey Writer Spirits Series. For the first four auctions of this series, Brentwood saw over 77% of offered lots sold, at an average hammer price 33% above the low estimate, with 11% of all lots hammering over their high estimates.

Tags