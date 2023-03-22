Support Local Journalism


First all-in-one global system integrates card, expense management, and travel in one app, automating receipt collection and approvals, eliminating expense reports

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex today announced Brex travel, a premium travel management experience that delivers comprehensive booking and management capabilities, all in the Brex dashboard and mobile app, with unbiased global inventory, self-service trip changes, and 24/7 agent support.


