  • Bridgestone will use Microsoft Azure to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance its portfolio of connected tires and mobility solutions worldwide.
  • Bridgestone and Microsoft will collaborate to bring Bridgestone mobility solutions platforms to new mobility players, original equipment manufacturers and fleets.
  • The collaboration will accelerate Bridgestone's technical innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning to support the "Efficiency," "Extension" and "Economy" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to use Microsoft Azure to accelerate development and go-to-market strategies in support of Bridgestone's digital transformation and sustainable solutions portfolio.

