Brightly and Peanuts® Release Capsule Collection of Sustainable Swaps for Earth Month

Brightly and Peanuts® Release Capsule Collection of Sustainable Swaps for Earth Month

 By Brightly

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightly, the #1 destination for conscious consumers, which reaches over 45M people every month through a media platform that features content, community, and brand recommendations, has partnered with Peanuts to launch a capsule collection of sustainable products that reduce waste and save money during Earth Month and beyond.


Tags