Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightly, the #1 destination for conscious consumers, which reaches over 45M people every month through a media platform that features content, community, and brand recommendations, is spotlighting innovative eco-friendly initiatives in a new way. The company's second annual Sustainability Trends Report reveals predictions for how the sustainability space will evolve this year.

Brightly's team of experts—along with industry veterans—used their knowledge to identify exciting trends that will make the world brighter in 2023 and beyond. The 12 trends span across multiple categories: home and lifestyle, fashion and beauty, health and wellness, and food and kitchen.


Tags