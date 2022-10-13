Support Local Journalism


BRINC's first non-drone product completely reinvents the traditional throw phone

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BRINC unveiled BRINC Ball, a first of its kind two-way communications device built to enhance de-escalation capabilities of First Responders. Coined the "next gen throw phone", BRINC Ball is a critical tool for officers, search teams, and more to establish and maintain contact for peaceful resolutions.

