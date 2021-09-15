Brook Remote Patient Monitoring selected for clinical trial by Kidney Research Institute heralds expanded use of RPM software By Brook, Inc. Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brook's company logo By Brook, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) has been selected to enhance data collection for the BLOSSOM clinical trial now under way for the Kidney Research Institute, a collaboration between Northwest Kidney Centers and the University of Washington."With BLOSSOM, we hope to understand how often people treated with dialysis have low and high blood sugars, and why." Brook Health Chief Product Officer Kit Macgillivray said: "It's exciting to see Brook's RPM software utilized in clinical research such as the BLOSSOM study."The BLOSSOM study aims to understand how people's blood sugars change for people on dialysis. Participants wear a Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device to measure blood sugar patterns.While the CGM captures the numbers, Brook complements this data by capturing the symptoms of blood sugar changes, including increased hunger or thirst, shakiness, and nervousness or anxiety.Ian de Boer, MD, is the Principal Investigator of the BLOSSOM study. He said, "With BLOSSOM, we hope to understand how often people treated with dialysis have low and high blood sugars, and why. This is a critical first step to improve how we monitor and control blood sugars, and how our patients feel and function." Brook is more than a data capturing system; it's a complete cycle of connected care, offering real-time interaction between researchers and participants.Macgillivray said: "The study team can message participants through the Brook app and ask timely questions when a symptom is logged."Utilizing Brook's provider dashboard, symptoms and events are logged and cross-referenced with CGM data. The study team monitors participants' live data, including food, exercise, sleep, medication, and home blood sugar checks, all captured by Brook." Ian de Boer, MD said: "Brook provides us with real-time data about patient symptoms that help us understand how our patients feel and function at home, adding useful context to what we see at study visits."According to Macgillivray, this novel use of RPM points to future clinical trial applications: "Brook RPM can easily be tailored to a health provider clinic's – or a study's – needs. Capturing data in real-time, coupled with the ability to communicate with participants is truly changing how clinical trials can be run."For Blossom study details, visit: https://kri.washington.edu/blossom-studyBrook has been supporting customers with chronic conditions for five years, focussing on patient engagement and adherence. Learn more at: https://www.brook.health/ View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brook-remote-patient-monitoring-selected-for-clinical-trial-by-kidney-research-institute-heralds-expanded-use-of-rpm-software-301377547.htmlSOURCE Brook, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter