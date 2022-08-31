Browne Family Vineyards Logo (PRNewsfoto/Browne Family Vineyards)

 By Browne Family Vineyards

Partnership Further Strengthens the Brand's Relationship with Seattle Community  

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards announced today it is continuing its relationship with Husky Athletics as a proud partner for the duration of the 2022 University of Washington football season. This partnership further reinforces the brand's support for its Pacific Northwest roots, joining the Seattle Mariners, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Symphony and a number of other proud local partners.

