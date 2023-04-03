Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Washington wine brand Browne Family Vineyards has planted over 50,000 trees in just 6 months as a part of the Browne Forest Project. In partnership with environmental non-profit One Tree Planted, the Browne Forest Project plants one tree for every bottle sold with a pledge to plant one million trees as a part of the program.


Tags