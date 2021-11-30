Bsquare Announces Device Hardening Solutions for Secure OS Configuration By Bsquare Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Bsquare Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced a suite of Device Hardening Solutions for making connected devices, secure, recoverable, upgradable, and updatable. These solutions complement Bsquare's SquareOne solution, announced earlier in November.Bsquare's newest offering addresses the differences in security architectures across Windows, Linux, and Android operating systems, and implements Bsquare's recommended practices for device hardening. Bsquare will tailor a Device Hardening specification based on a customer's operating system, hardware configuration, application software, security policies, and operating environment. Device Hardening protects customers from costly data breaches while providing reduced go-to-market time and lower costs. "Our customers operate in a world where one data breach can destroy a reputation, and the truck rolls needed to repair broken devices are both costly and time consuming. Today's products must be ready to participate intelligently in their own deployment, operation, and management. Our solutions are designed to ensure that customers can build industry-leading devices that meet the challenges of operating in connected environments," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO of Bsquare.Bsquare offers two device hardening options for organizations who need to supplement their engineering expertise. With Essential Device Hardening, Bsquare experts assist customers during the design and development phase of a new product. With Advanced Device and OS Hardening, Bsquare offers a turnkey solution where customers ship their device to Bsquare and our engineering team will configure a manufacturable image. The customer receives from Bsquare a manufacturing-ready OS image along with a fully configured device. Both of Bsquare's Device Hardening solutions provide a cost-effective way to ensure that products are designed to participate securely in a fully connected environment. "Our device hardening solution is rooted in expertise gained through our previous work with customers, and responds to the need for secure devices across multiple operating systems. Our customers will have the benefit of OS security expertise without an increase in personnel costs. With today's scale of devices and systems, devices can and must become part of the answer, not part of the problem," adds Derrickson.For more information about Device Hardening services, visit bsquare.com/devicemakers. About Bsquare CorporationBsquare builds technologies that power connected economies. We help companies realize the promise of IoT by developing cloud-enabled devices and systems that share data seamlessly, facilitate distributed learning and control, and operate at scale. Bsquare's services and secure software components create new revenue streams and operating models while enabling customers to lower costs and improve operations. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com. CONTACT: Erik Winters, erikw@bsquare.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-announces-device-hardening-solutions-for-secure-os-configuration-301434315.htmlSOURCE Bsquare 