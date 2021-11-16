Bsquare Announces Early Availability of SquareOne for Connected Device Management By Bsquare Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Bsquare Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced the Early Adopter Program (EAP) for SquareOne, a solution for managing connected devices at scale. SquareOne's innovative approach reduces the operating costs of device management while increasing uptime and improving overall device security. Customers can update system and application software, data, and content with SquareOne's encrypted over-the-air deployments, all without costly and time-consuming truck rolls. SquareOne supports devices running on Windows, Linux, and Android operating systems and is architected to capture the value of Bsquare's solution pillars: devices must participate intelligently in the management of system to achieve the speed, scale, always-on, always-learning requirements of today's business systems. With SquareOne, each device will contribute to, rather than degrade, the intelligence and security of the total system. "Our customers operate in a world where value is created by the connections between people, devices, organizations, and ideas. However, the number of connections, the speed of their operation, and the complexity of these systems are challenging traditional people-centric approaches to managing systems. With SquareOne, each device added to a system participates in the management and security of that system," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO of Bsquare.The SquareOne EAP is for companies seeking to evaluate SquareOne for their connected device operations. The EAP is available through March 2022. Bsquare will launch General Availability of SquareOne in the first half of 2022.For more information about the SquareOne EAP, visit bsquare.com/squareone.Adds Derrickson: "SquareOne's capabilities grew out of our experience developing and operating large IoT systems for our customers. It draws on our rich history providing OS software and expertise to our customers. And it is part of our expanding suite of solutions for our customers whose products operate in highly connected environments and have recognized that prior operational models are falling short." About Bsquare Corporation Bsquare builds technologies that power connected economies. We help companies realize the promise of IoT by developing cloud-enabled devices and systems that share data seamlessly, facilitate distributed learning and control, and operate at scale. Bsquare's services and secure software components create new revenue streams and operating models while enabling customers to lower costs and improve operations. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-announces-early-availability-of-squareone-for-connected-device-management-301425877.htmlSOURCE Bsquare Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Seattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentNov. 10 blotter: Stolen truck not likely to get far Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter