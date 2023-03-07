By Bsquare

Strong cash reserves; Exploring strategic alternatives in 2023

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue was $8.0 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 5% from third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter operating expenses were $2.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million over the previous quarter. Loss from operations were $1.5 million which was $0.4 million larger than the previous quarter. Net loss was $1.2 million, which was slightly larger than the previous quarter. Year-end cash totaled $35.6 million, a decrease of $4.5 million from December 31, 2021.


