By Bsquare

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Board approves plan to repurchase up to $5 million of common stock

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) ("Bsquare" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase up to $5 million of its common stock (the "Share Repurchase Program").


Tags