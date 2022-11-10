By Bsquare

Partner Solutions revenue thwarted by economic headwinds and ongoing supply chain issues

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $8.4 million, a decrease of $2.0 million or 19% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit decreased $0.5 million quarter-over-quarter while operating expenses were flat. Loss from operations was $1.2 million, which was $0.5 million more than the second quarter operating loss. 


