SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2023, after the close of regular market trading on May 11, 2023. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).


