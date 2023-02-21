By Bsquare

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter, ending December 31, 2022, after the close of regular market trading on March 7, 2023. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).


