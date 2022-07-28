By Bsquare

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter, ending June 30, 2022, after the close of regular market trading on August 11, 2022. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

