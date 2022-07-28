...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter, ending June 30, 2022, after the close of regular market trading on August 11, 2022. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).
To participate in the call dial 1-888-394-8218 or 1-856-344-9221 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call."
A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 3195283. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.
About Bsquare Corporation
Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.