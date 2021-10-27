Bsquare Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call By Bsquare Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Bsquare Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2021, after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).To access the call dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-856-344-9206 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 2526037. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.About Bsquare CorporationBsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control and decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allows our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities to lower costs and improve operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.ContactBsquareChris Wheaton, CFOBsquare Corporation+1 425.519.5900 investorrelations@bsquare.comInvestorsSteven Gottlieb, Vice President, Corporate AffairsBsquare Corporation+1 425.519.5216steveng@bsquare.comBSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo is a trademark of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-corporation-schedules-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301410316.htmlSOURCE Bsquare 