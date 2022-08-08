By Bsquare

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation announced today the appointment of Bernee D. L. Strom to the Board of Directors. Ms. Strom brings a breadth of experience as an entrepreneur who has founded and run a number of companies across a diverse set of industries. A seasoned public-company director, Ms. Strom has significant experience transforming strategies and driving continuous improvement and adds a broad set of meaningfully informed and diverse perspectives.

