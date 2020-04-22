BELLEVUE, Wash., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) launches B2IQ SquareOne for Windows IoT, a recovery, upgrade, and OS imaging solution for embedded and purpose-built devices such as point-of-sale kiosks, healthcare devices, digital displays, and handheld terminals.
In addition to needing software upgrades that happen every two or three years, embedded devices can get corrupted, causing them to go out of service. In either case, this means sending a technician into the field at a cost of about $200 per truck roll. A fleet of 1,000 devices can mean an extra cost of $200,000.
"We have a long history of partnering with our customers to design, build, and operate smart devices," said Bsquare President and CEO Ralph C. Derrickson. "As these devices become part of complex systems, maintaining and upgrading the software is an even greater challenge. SquareOne lowers the cost of maintaining these devices and helps companies recover gracefully from inevitable software corruption issues. Devices enabled with B2IQ SquareOne for Windows IoT can be restored easily by a non-technical user onsite."
Choose from Multiple System Recovery Modes
SquareOne allows recovery of a device's Windows IoT OS in two ways: from a hidden partition or by USB or other external media. The solution offers a GUI interface for capturing an image of a system, including the Windows operating system and any applications, and recovering it by a preferred method, allowing the system to be restored to a working state.
SquareOne's partition-based recovery configures the target system with an embedded recovery image that the end user can deploy when needed. The application is dormant and is launched only when recovery is necessary. An external media-based version is available for systems that don't support a hidden partition or for people who want to manage the recovery image separate from the target system. Both are turnkey solutions that require no additional development to implement.
Manage Cloud-initiated Field Upgrades
SquareOne also offers a Windows-based agent that can receive updated Windows images from Azure Cloud or third-party device management software. The device can be restored to an up-to-date recovery image or upgraded to a new version of Windows IoT. The upgrade process can be triggered remotely or initiated by the end user.
Bsquare Understands Windows IoT
Bsquare is a Microsoft Gold engineering and operations partner. With more than 25 years in the IoT and intelligent systems business, Bsquare has long supported its OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners with tools to enhance software and systems on fixed-purpose embedded devices running the Windows IoT family of operating systems. Today, from device hardware to the operating system to IoT software solutions and cloud services that make intelligent systems possible, Bsquare's expertise, products, and services are at the center of digital transformation.
"When customers engage with us on a new design, it typically results in shorter development cycles and reduced time-to-market, lower overall costs to complete projects, and enhanced product robustness and features," said Derrickson. "And when they ask for services like easier recovery and upgrade systems for Windows IoT, Bsquare engineers build the software for them if we can't find it on the market. The evolution of SquareOne is a direct result of listening to our customers and meeting their needs."
B2IQ SquareOne for Windows IoT is available now for embedded devices operating on most Windows embedded operating systems, included Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows Embedded 8.1 Industry Pro, and Windows 7 Professional and Ultimate for Embedded Systems. SquareOne is part of Bsquare's suite of products and services for IoT, which also includes B2IQ Jumpstart for Windows IoT, an imaging and training solution for teams building embedded devices on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.
About Bsquare Corporation
Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent systems. We help companies realize the promise of IoT through the development of devices and systems that are cloud-enabled, share data seamlessly, facilitate distributed learning and control, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components create new revenue streams and operating models for our customers while providing opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.
Connect with Bsquare on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bsquare/
Follow Bsquare on Twitter: @bsquarecorp
For more information, press only:
Steven Gottlieb, VP, Marketing
(425) 519-5216
steveng@bsquare.com