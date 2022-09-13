(PRNewsfoto/Buck)

Winning communications campaigns support open enrollment and early retirement planning

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that it has received two APEX 2022 awards for a website project supporting one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies and a retirement plan communications initiative for the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri.

