Build Back Better Will Crush Rare Disease Innovation By Rare Access Action Project (RAAP) Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Rare Access Action Project (RAA) By Rare Access Action Project (RAAP) Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the Rare Access Action Project (RAAP) released a study entitled, Build Back Better Act (BBBA) may not build a future of innovation.1 The study explores the Medicare Part D provisions of the House passed BBBA to understand the impact on rare disease products and ultimately on rare disease patients.The study found that under the BBBA, rare products would face an increase in Medicare Part D costs of between 519% - 1423%. Such increases would be devastating, particularly for smaller, emerging rare disease companies without resources to absorb those new costs, which will lead to the decline of innovation in rare disease therapies. According to the study, "a 20% manufacturer liability in the catastrophic phase would likely change the path of innovation. The incentives to develop drugs for rare or ultra-rare conditions will likely be affected because, unlike the current baseline, there is no cap to the manufacturer liability. Rare and ultra-rare disease drugs are inherently more expensive because they reach fewer beneficiaries. But these drugs address critical unmet needs and should be encouraged, not decimated, by legislation."Michael Eging, Executive Director of the Rare Access Action Project, noted, "The rare disease marketplace is very diverse. From family foundations to investors who take a leap of faith, to emerging and global companies, innovation keeps hope alive for the over 25 million Americans living with rare diseases. While the Build Back Better Act works to cap patient out of pocket costs, it does so at the expense of rare disease patients who desperately need research, development and the innovation of new therapies and medications. Congress must take a balanced approach that keeps hope alive for millions of rare patients and their families."To read the entire report, https://rareaccessactionproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/RAAP-BBBA-Nov-2021.pdfRAAP, the Rare Access Action Project, is a non-profit founded by a coalition of emerging and pre-commercial rare disease companies and patient organizations working together to develop solutions to access challenges with Rare Disease therapies and care. Find us at https://rareaccessactionproject.org 1 Study completed by Xcenda on behalf of the Rare Access Action Project. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-back-better-will-crush-rare-disease-innovation-301433126.htmlSOURCE Rare Access Action Project (RAAP) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate ready to get to work Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter