Built In Honors Concreit in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards By Concreit Inc. Jan 7, 2022 Concreit Named Built Ins Best Places to Work Seattle Winner By Concreit Inc. SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Concreit was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Concreit earned a place on 100 Best Places to Work in Seattle. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S."We couldn't be prouder and more humbled as a team for the positive culture that we've built together," says Sean Hsieh, Founder and CEO of Concreit. "Sharing the honor with so many innovative and leading companies while being a scrappy startup speaks volumes for what we've been able to achieve as a team so far. We're more committed than ever to solve the widening gap of wealth inequality by democratizing real estate strategies typically reserved for the ultra-rich." Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. "It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.ABOUT CONCREIT Concreit is opening the opaque world of private real estate investing to the masses. Its mobile app allows consumers to invest as little as $1 into a real estate fund managed by a team of investment professionals designed to be more flexible than traditional private equity. Concreit is based in Seattle and backed by fintech experts and top technologists, including Matrix Partners, Hyphen Capital, Jon Stein, Andy Liu and Ben Elowitz.Investing in real estate involves risks including the potential loss of principal.Contacts: Sean Hsieh, (206) 607-6080, marketing@concreit.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/built-in-honors-concreit-in-its-esteemed-2022-best-places-to-work-awards-301456031.htmlSOURCE Concreit Inc. 