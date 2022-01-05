Built In Honors Esper in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards By Esper Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built In today announced that Esper, a leader in DevOps for devices, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. For the first time in the company's history, Esper earned three coveted placements, including Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work for and Best Paying Companies in Seattle lists. Since its founding, Esper has raised over $100 million and is experiencing a phase of rapid growth. The company expects to double the size of its team in 2022."Landing on these prestigious lists is an immense honor for the entire Esper team," said Yadhu Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO of Esper. "Winning these awards is a testament to the incredible culture we are building at Esper. We are showing the startup community that it is possible to grow rapidly while having fun and creating an environment where every employee can contribute to meaningful work and thrive. I am confident that this is the first of many "Best Of" placements in our future."The annual Built In awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. "It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."ABOUT ESPEREsper offers a DevOps SaaS platform for intelligent edge devices. As the industry's leading solution for Android DevOps, Esper is on a mission to let software teams ship without worrying about the hardware. Esper's device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000+ devices to deliver their software as a service. Esper has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world's most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education and more. For more information visit: https://esper.io.ABOUT BUILT INBuilt In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. http://www.builtin.com ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORKBuilt In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.Media ContactEmily Carrion, Esper, 425-394-6107, emily@esper.io SOURCE Esper No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 