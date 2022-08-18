Support Local Journalism


MerchBlue will allow political campaigns of any size to have union printed merch available to their supporters via ActBlue

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buttonsmith Inc., a leader in software driven manufacturing of American made products, today unveils MerchBlue, a software platform to allow political campaigns to offer union printed merch to their supporters via ActBlue.

