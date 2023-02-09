Support Local Journalism


Home size per dollar still largest in Memphis and the Midwest, despite declines driven by mortgage rates

  • Rising mortgage rates last year cut $305,000 off what a buyer could afford with a $3,000 payment, but that trend has started to reverse.
  • Affordable active markets in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions saw the largest declines in purchasing power in 2022, but still offer some of the biggest houses for the money.
  • Mortgage costs nearly doubled since 2019, but have eased slightly in recent months.


